BOONE — The new executive director of the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country, Suzanne Livesay, dressed up as Mary Poppins during the free screening of the movie.

“At most Hollywood premieres, it’s customary for characters portrayed in the movies to appear live and in person... and in costume. Since this was my premiere event at the Appalachian Theatre, I thought, ‘Why not?’ Besides, I used to work at Disney World and am a huge fan of this particular film classic and, as a former public school teacher, I love children, who were the majority of our audience that morning,” Livesay said.

