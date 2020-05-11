Mystery Hill and Tomahawk Hill will reopen from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. to 6 pm on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, starting May 15.
As part of the Covid 19 Phase One business openings instituted in North Carolina, the facilities will abide by the safe distancing rules, and will have limited, time-slotted tickets.
Visitors are encouraged to buy tickets in advance via the website to avoid wait times outside. All attractions will be operating with some operational changes to help with social distancing and ramped up sanitation procedures. Front Porch Eats will operate for take-out only, but the onsite picnic areas have been setup for social distancing and will be open.
Officials are going to extend the expiration date on all current Vortex Pass Memberships to Dec. 31, 2021, and for the rest of May, any vortex passes purchased or renewed will get $20 off and will also be valid until Dec. 31, 2021.
Precautions the facilities are taking:
• Separate entrance and exit doors to limit cross traffic.
•Six feet of separation in ticketing queue line.
• Plastic barriers separating staff and guests in ticketing line.
• Staff will wear a mask and maintain social distance.
• Anomaly tours will start every 30 min and will be private for only one group traveling together.
• Access to the museums, Tomahawk Hill and gift Shops will be limited by occupancy to help with social distancing.
• The Old Time Photo Parlour will not be open yet, so for tickets that include photos, guests can choose to either have a souvenir photo done in the Mystery House, Platform, Bubblerama, or Tomahawk Hill or they can get a voucher to use for the Old Time Photo when it reopens.
• Front Porch Eats will operate for takeout only but guests can use our picnic tables which have been spread out to maintain social distancing.
• We are adding hand sanitizing stations at the entrance to each of our exhibit areas and asking the guest to sanitize before they enter.
• We are increasing our daily housekeeping cleaning of fixtures, exhibits and handrails to several times per day.
Please visit our website for more information: MysteryHill.com.
