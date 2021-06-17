JEFFERSON — Crowds gathered in the halls of Ashe County’s historic 1904 Courthouse on the afternoon of June 11, to celebrate the Museum of Ashe County History’s newest exhibit.
The exhibit, titled “Real Americans: Native Americans in Ashe County” puts focus on what life in the region was like prior to European settlement and features a large number of American Indian artifacts found in Ashe County and the surrounding area.
“We did over three months worth of research to prepare for this exhibit,” said Don Long, curator of the Museum of Ashe County History. “One of the things we were determined to do was to present the Native American story from their own perspective. To try to understand how they saw their story, and to tell it their way.”
Though the finishing touches had been put on the exhibit around the end of 2020, due to COVID-19 protocols the museum has been waiting for the right opportunity to celebrate the exhibit’s opening with the public.
The “Real Americans” exhibit offers both a broad overview of various Native American cultures from across the nation, while also putting major focus on regional tribes such as the Cherokee. The display also features a wide range of artifacts found in the area, including projectile points, arrowheads and pottery, as well as a unique stone face effigy.
“This particular exhibit was made from a contribution from an individual here in Ashe County who collected a lot of his artifacts here in the county — the majority of them. So it’s not like you’re doing an exhibit of something that’s not from the area. It’s representative of the history of the county,” said Dr. Lee Beckworth, president of the Museum of Ashe County History. “Don Long did the set up for the exhibit, he did a great job presenting the artifacts and everyone that visited seemed very complimentary.”
Present alongside many Ashe County residents at the event were several members of local government, such as town alderman and council members from the various Ashe communities. Though evening’s event centered around the “Real Americans” exhibit, the festivities also offered locals a chance to converse with old friends, meet new ones and enjoy the different displays the museum has to offer.
“We were real pleased with the turnout. We made a special effort to invite the Alderman and the commissioners and we had several of them attend from all three of the towns,” said Beckworth. “We were real pleased that they turned out, and also the general public, we had quite a few from the general public that came. Everyone that comes to this museum is always complimentary about the quality and presentation of the exhibits and the way the courthouse has been preserved.”
Likewise, Long, who along with other museum staff spent months putting together the “Real Americans” display says he was pleased with the way the night’s festivities played out.
“Tonight went very well, we were pleased with the turnout. People have been very interested in the Native American exhibit which we were celebrating, but also just touring through the museum and seeing the other things that we’ve been able to display,” said Long.
The Museum of Ashe County History is located on 301 East Main Street in Jefferson and is free to the public. The museum is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information about their upcoming events or displays call (336) 846-1904.
