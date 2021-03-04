The Watauga Democrat received eight editorial and advertising awards from the The North Carolina Press Association for 2020, as announced on Feb. 26.
The recognition was announced during the 2021 NCPA Annual Convention, this year meeting in a virtual format. The publication’s honors included two first-place awards, two second-place awards and three third-place awards for both editorial and advertising entries in Division B. The staff also claimed third place in the General Excellence for Websites category in Division B.
“Our staff has gone through many changes and faced several challenges during the past year,” Watauga Democrat Editor Kayla Lasure said. “I’m proud that even during difficult times — as many have experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic — the Watauga Democrat staff continued to produce quality reporting for Watauga County and the High Country.”
Mountain Times Publications as a whole — which encompasses the Watauga Democrat, The Blowing Rocket, The Avery Journal-Times and The Ashe Post & Times, as well as many special publications — collected a total of 19 editorial and advertising awards.
“I’m particularly proud of the effort that each and every one of our team members put into producing our local newspapers this year. While it is always enjoyable to be recognized by your peers, the continued support of our community and readers of quality journalism is what makes me most proud,” said Gene Fowler, Mountain Times Publications group publisher.
Lasure collected two individual awards in the editorial contest with one first place and one third place award. In the News Feature Writing Category, Lasure achieved first place for an entry titled “Gone but not forgotten: Pregnancy, infant loss awareness month.” In the Beat News category, Lasure claimed a third place award for an entry titled, “Black at App State seeks changes at university.”
Summer Times 2020, a visitor guide, garnered second place for Niche Publication in the advertising contest. The Boone My Hometown 2019-20 relocation and community resource guide, produced in collaboration with the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce, received third place for Niche Publication in the advertising contest.
All About Women — a magazine under the editorship of Anna Oakes in 2020 — received a second place honor in the Magazine or Niche Publication category in the advertising contest. All About Weddings 2020 — a special edition of All About women — received second place for Niche Publication in the editorial contest.
The Watauga Democrat staff also received a third place Community Coverage award in the editorial contest. This category takes into account how a publication reports “news that matters locally to readers and chronicles the essence of their community,” according to NCPA guidelines.
The Blowing Rocket collected one award, The Avery Journal-Times was honored with five awards and The Ashe Post & Times gathered five awards.
