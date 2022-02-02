The Mountain Times, the free weekly community newspaper in Ashe, Avery, Watauga and Wilkes counties, is decreasing its distribution.
Effective Feb. 10, the Mountain Times newspaper will only be available in Watauga County and parts of Avery County. The paper will no longer be distributed in Ashe or Wilkes counties.
In Avery County, the Mountain Times will be distributed at Lowes Foods in Banner Elk, Walgreens in Banner Elk, the Avery Chamber of Commerce, Food Lion in Banner Elk, Life Care Center of Banner Elk, Best Western in Banner Elk and Iverschiel Scotchman.
The free weekly community newspaper can also be found in more than 50 locations throughout Watauga County.
To receive more news in Avery or Ashe counties, subscribe to the Ashe Post and Times or the Avery Journal Times.
