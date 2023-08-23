image (11) (1).jpeg

Newland — Mountain Glen Golf Course registration is still open for the Club’s First Annual Blue Ridge Women’s Golf Invitational on September 7, 2023. Registration is $75 per person and includes golf and cart fees, goodie bags, a grab-n-go breakfast, and a champion’s luncheon followed by an awards presentation.

The format will be 2-person teams in a Texas Scramble. Teams will be flighted by a combined handicap with the B players handicap adjusted to within 8 shots of the A player. The event is expected to attract women golfers from across the mountains and piedmont area of North Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. To register visit mountainglengolfclub.com. Select “Golf Info” and click on “Tournament Info.”

  

