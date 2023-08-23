Newland — Mountain Glen Golf Course registration is still open for the Club’s First Annual Blue Ridge Women’s Golf Invitational on September 7, 2023. Registration is $75 per person and includes golf and cart fees, goodie bags, a grab-n-go breakfast, and a champion’s luncheon followed by an awards presentation.
The format will be 2-person teams in a Texas Scramble. Teams will be flighted by a combined handicap with the B players handicap adjusted to within 8 shots of the A player. The event is expected to attract women golfers from across the mountains and piedmont area of North Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. To register visit mountainglengolfclub.com. Select “Golf Info” and click on “Tournament Info.”
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.