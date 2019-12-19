GLENDALE SPRINGS — After just more than one year of ownership, Steve Mochen has decided to put the Blue Ridge Theater and Event Center up for sale, listing it in early November for $745,000.
Mochen bought the theater in August 2018, working with his team to refurbish it and give it new life. Mochen worked to bring in acts such as Confederate Railroad, Bucky Covington and On The Border to the theater, as well as the inaugural Blue Ridge BBQ & Brew Festival in August.
Mochen said he has been approached to run for office and considered continuing with the theater, but he said he is looking at other business opportunities and wants to spend some more time with his family.
“I love the theater, we’ve done some renovations to upgrade that thing really nice,” Mochen said. “I think whoever gets it will have a very nice facility. Until it sells, it will be business as usual.”
Mochen said he has heard rumors about why he is opting to sell, but ultimately it comes down to the time being right to move on.
