BOONE — The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country announced it is collaborating with the Town of Boone to observe Doc Watson Day on Friday, Aug. 19.

This event is an annual celebration honoring the life and legacy of its namesake, Doc Watson. Due to the generous support of First Horizon, the App Theatre will host a live performance by Grammy Award-winning Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper at 7:30 p.m. at the historic venue in downtown Boone.

