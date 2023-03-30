Dobro legend Jerry Douglas has performed at nearly all of the MerleFest music festivals over the last 35 years. The yearly event was created to pay tribute to the legendary musician Doc Watson’s son Merle Watson, who died in a tractor accident in 1985.
Before his untimely demise, Merle Watson learned to play the guitar at a high level as a teenager and eventually joined his father on the road as his main music collaborator. Doc would live on after the loss of his only son, reaching 89 years of age before passing away in 2012.
Because both father and son were from next door Deep Gap and came to town often here in Boone, the signs signifying the Doc and Merle Watson Highway can be found on Hwy. 421 on the east side of town, and Doc Watson’s statue sits famously in Boone on King Street.
This year, MerleFest will take place on April 27-30, in North Wilkesboro, NC, just 35 miles from Boone. Douglas will be performing at the annual get-together with his innovative and forward-thinking Jerry Douglas Band on Friday, April 28, as well as three sets as a solo artist on Friday and Saturday as well.
This year’s MerleFest bill also features Brothers of a Feather featuring Chris and Rich Robinson of the Black Crowes, The Avett Brothers, the reunited Nickel Creek, guitar whiz Marcus King, country star Maren Morris, Little Feat, Tommy Emmanuel, The Sam Bush Band, the 100th Doc Watson Birthday Jam featuring the Kruger Brothers and guests, and many more great artists. More information on tickets, camping, directions and volunteering can be found at merlefest.org.
Now a veteran in the music business, Jerry Douglas has stayed very busy since the end of the Covid-19 lockdown. Known as a legend on the resonator guitar who has influenced several generations of players of that instrument, in recent times he has performed as a solo act, with his ground-breaking Jerry Douglas Band, recorded and toured with the acclaimed songwriter John Hiatt, and has performed across the country with the Grammy Award-winning, all-star Flatt and Scruggs tribute band the Earls of Leicester.
Just a month ago, Douglas toured Scotland with his musical collaborator Aly Bain and their Celtic Connections project, which culminated with a special guest appearance by Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Eric Clapton at one show.
For many, however, Douglas is best known as a member of Alison Krauss and Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas, another all-star band that has been on hiatus in recent years, yet have shown signs of a regrouping of late.
When I talked with Douglas for the Mountain Times, we connected backstage at the Blue Highway Fest in Big Stone Gap, Va., a festival run by the band Blue Highway, which features Avery County native Jason Burleson. We are sitting on a sun-drenched picnic table several months ago, looking ahead to 2023, knowing that it will be Doc Watson’s 100th birthday year with MerleFest on the horizon.
As the conversation begins, we talk about the lockdown and how that changed the way that entertainers viewed their business and the months of touring on the road that disappeared in the blink of an eye.
“After touring hard for so many years, I wish I had spent more time in my home with my kids,” said Douglas. “Those years of doing 225 to 250 days a year on the road, I’ve done it. Then, during Covid, I found out that there were things that bloomed in my backyard that I had never seen before. I’m not kidding. I’d say to my wife Jill, ‘Wow, what is that blooming out there?’ She’d say, ‘Jerry, it blooms every year at this same time, but you have just never been here to see it.’ But, I think everybody had something like that happen to them at some point during that period, and you discovered things that you had not thought of because you were always at some festival during that time and missed it.”
When it comes to Doc Watson, our late and local music hero here in the High Country, Douglas was lucky enough to get to know him and play with him on many occasions.
“It was always amazing to me that I would walk out onstage at MerleFest and sit down in one of those chairs and we’d be in the middle of a song and Doc would say to me, ‘Take it, Jerry,’ and I’d think, ‘Oh man, with Doc being blind, and I haven’t even played a note yet; how does he know I’m here?’” said Douglas. “Doc would just hear a sound and know who it was, and that is how he would call out solos onstage. He knew who was up there and he was casting a movie the whole time we were playing. And, yes sir; I always knew how special it was to play with Doc Watson.”
Douglas remembers the first time that he heard the sound of Watson flatpicking the guitar in his unique and influential way.
“Doc Watson blew my mind when the “Strictly Instrumental” album came out (1967), which was Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs playing with Doc,” said Douglas. “From then on, I was a Doc Watson fan for life. That recording blew the doors open for guitar players, as much as Tony Rice and Clarence White ever did for bluegrass. On that album, Doc and Charlie McCoy came in the studio and blew the doors off.”
Almost exactly 20 years later, Douglas experienced his most memorable moment playing with Watson while also in a studio.
“We were recording Doc’s album “Portrait,” which was the album where they had Doc dressed up on the cover in period clothing and he looks like he is sitting in church,” said Douglas. “The picture was taken by the great photographer Jim McGuire, who took pictures of all of us back then. During that session, we kept trying to find a vocal microphone that Doc was comfortable with, and we found a Shure SM58 mic. That is what he used when singing onstage and he was comfortable with it, knew where it was and knew how to work it. The late Bil VornDick was the recording engineer that day and discovered that Doc was the most comfortable with that microphone. I think they put up a $10,000 Neumann 49 microphone somewhere behind Doc just to catch stuff, the nuances, and then kept the $100 SM58 mic in front of him. Bil VornDick was smart.”
“And, you learned a lot just from watching Doc,” continued Douglas. “I never really listened to myself when I was playing or recording with Doc. I was just trying to play like him and keep the musical conversation going. At times, Doc would say, ‘You know, I don’t think the solo needs to be that complicated.’ We’d say, ‘Ok, we got it.’ There was no animosity or ugliness about it, as he was the nicest guy. But, he had the big picture in his mind. Then he would play something on the guitar and you immediately thought, ‘That’s Doc Watson. Nobody would do that but Doc, and he just did it better than anybody will ever do it.’ He would play riffs that were so exact, it was like a statement, just like he was signing his name.”
Aside from performing with Watson, Douglas remembers the most memorable time that he spent with him in a one-on-one situation.
“I read a book to Doc one time,” said Douglas. “A book came out in the 1990s called ‘In The Country of Country’ (‘A Journey To The Roots of American Music’ by Nicholas Dawidoff’), and there was a whole chapter on Doc Watson in the book. It’s a great book and it talks about Doc Watson and Earl Scruggs and all of these people that came out of an industrial time in America, yet they were musicians. We were in Oregon at the time and there was a tent behind the stage and Doc was going to play and I was going to play as well. But, at that moment, it was just me and Doc in this tent, and I read that chapter to him. After I finished reading it to him, I asked him, ‘Is this pretty much what you said?’ He said, ‘Yeah. The boy did a good job.’”
To this day, Douglas remembers what Watson talked about in that chapter of “In The Country of Country,” even though it was almost 25 years ago.
“Doc said in that book, ‘It doesn’t matter to me that I’m this guitar player, because if I was a mechanic, I would want to know that whatever I did was the best that I could do,’” said Douglas. “Doc said, ‘That is how I live. So, it doesn’t matter if I’m Doc Watson the guitar player, because I could have been a mechanic and been just as happy.’”
More information can be found at jerrydouglas.com.
