Dobro legend Jerry Douglas has performed at nearly all of the MerleFest music festivals over the last 35 years. The yearly event was created to pay tribute to the legendary musician Doc Watson’s son Merle Watson, who died in a tractor accident in 1985.

Before his untimely demise, Merle Watson learned to play the guitar at a high level as a teenager and eventually joined his father on the road as his main music collaborator. Doc would live on after the loss of his only son, reaching 89 years of age before passing away in 2012.

