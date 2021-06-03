Dr. Tony Zeiss

For 23 years, Dr. Tony Zeiss was president of Central Piedmont Community College. Here, he speaks at the Blowing Rock Memorial Day ceremony at the Rotary Gazebo in Memorial Park, on May 29, 2021.

BLOWING ROCK — Approximately 80 people attended American Legion Post 296’s Memorial Day ceremony on May 29. The hour-long program commemorated the ultimate sacrifice paid by U.S. military men and women serving in the armed forces over the years. Dr. Anthony “Tony” Zeiss was the keynote speaker with the theme, “Honoring the Guardians of Freedom.”

