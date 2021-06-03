BLOWING ROCK — Approximately 80 people attended American Legion Post 296’s Memorial Day ceremony on May 29. The hour-long program commemorated the ultimate sacrifice paid by U.S. military men and women serving in the armed forces over the years. Dr. Anthony “Tony” Zeiss was the keynote speaker with the theme, “Honoring the Guardians of Freedom.”
Dear reader,
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community. CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Trending Now
-
Chefs, bakers and cocktail makers: New cafe shares family cinnamon roll recipe
-
Saloon Studios kicks off 2021 season with Frontier Day
-
Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony to be held at the Wilkes Heritage Museum
-
'Here Rests in Honored Glory': Blowing Rock man behind internationally renowned hymn of remembrance
-
Memorial Day Weekend Events
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.