ZIONVILLE — Two Mabel School students and one team from the school were recently announced as award winners during the 2020 National Beta Virtual Convention.
During the last few months, National Beta members from Mabel worked to submit their entries for the convention’s competition. Fourth-grader Dovie Lynch was announced as the third place winner in the Elementary Creative Writing contest, fifth-grader Aliana Knight received 10th place in the Elementary Color Photography category and the Junior Beta Rapid Response Team placed sixth.
Mabel Betas originally competed and received awards during the State Convention in Greensboro in February. Their victories at the state level provided an opportunity to compete at the national level. The National Convention — originally planned to be held in Fort Worth, Texas — was cancelled due to health and safety concerns stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than 12,000 Junior Beta (grades 4-8) and Senior Beta (grades 9-12) students were able to represent their schools in the first National Beta Virtual Convention.
Christy Welch, Mabel School’s Beta advisor, said the school has consistently placed in both the State and National Competitions since its inception.
“To have three national winners, along with the National Leadership Award Winner has been a bright spot among a rather interesting year,” Welch said. “Mabel Beta Club’s program Friendship Feeds was also instrumental in helping provide food to families throughout the school closings. We could not be more proud of all our Betas.”
With more than 500,000 active members and 8,750 clubs nationally and internationally, National Beta has become the nation’s largest independent, nonprofit, educational youth organization. National Beta promotes the ideals of academic achievement, character, service and leadership among elementary and secondary school students. Visit betaclub.org for more information.
