BOONE — Girls on the Run of the High Country announces a new venue for the Luck o’ the Lassie celebration: Booneshine Brewing Company located at 465 Industrial Park Drive in Boone. The 11th annual event will from 6-9:30 p.m. on March 17. Complete with live Irish music and dancing, the Booneshine venue will allow for plenty of room to celebrate the success of the program and to honor its many program volunteers.
Tickets are limited to 100 guests and will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets are $25 per person and will include food, a beverage of choice, silent auction, live auction, live music, a dance performance and an opportunity to help support the program. All proceeds from the event will support GOTR-HC. This year’s event will be hosted by acclaimed auctioneer Jesse Miller.
The Leigh Cooper Wallace Making a Difference Award will also be announced and awarded to an individual who has made a lasting impact on the organization. The award is named in honor of Wallace, a Watauga High School teacher, coach, athlete and founding member of GOTR-HC who passed away in 2012.
GOTR-HC is a program of the Blue Cross N.C. Institute for Health and Human Services in Appalachian State University’s Beaver College of Health Sciences. It is a nonprofit prevention program that encourages girls in grades 3-8 to develop self-respect and healthy lifestyles.
The 10-week program operates in Watauga, Ashe, Avery, Alleghany and Wilkes counties. Its curriculum and activities address girls’ physical, emotional and social well-being and culminates in a 5K run that the girls train for. Lessons of the program inspire girls to be strong, contented and to resist peer pressure as they enter middle school and high school. More than 65 percent of the girls receive financial aid to participate. Learn more about Girls on the Run at www.gotr.appstate.edu.
