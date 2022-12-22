BOONE — The local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7031 held a holiday dinner event to raise funds to repair a veteran’s memorial.
The VFW building was open to all members of the community for the dinner intended to raise funds for the veterans memorial behind the VFW center on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Tickets to the event were sold in advance, so that attendees could enjoy a very elaborate five-course dinner starting with a cheese board, French onion soup, salad, Italian bead rolls, and a choice of 12 oz. prime rib paired with lobster tail or sea scallops.
Members also had the option to drink wine from the cellars of Stone Walls restaurant in Banner Elk that was donated. The cheese board was crated by Sharon West, a member of the community.
The memorial at the site of the VFW building is a memorial to all the members of Watauga County that have died during military service as far back as WWII and Post members continue to update the memorial. The proceeds from this event will go toward patchwork to the concrete slabs and other maintenance.
VFW members Debbie and Randy Blake led the event. Randy is the head of the kitchen where he cooked in what the VFW has coined the Rock n’ Roll kitchen due to the music that Randy favors. Debbie helped plan and organize the event.
“We will do anything in the is community for any veteran, child or just about anyone else who needs it, kids in particular. We just finished our Toys for Tots event in Watauga County. We served 639 children out of the basement of this post,” said Chuck Wright.
The VFW has recently began collaborating with local Eagle scouts in the area, and is regularly involved in the community.
