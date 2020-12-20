HIGH COUNTRY — With Christmas right around the corner, a local nonprofit which serves mothers and children of the High Country has been hard at work to provide those in need with gift-filled stockings.
The Motherboard nonprofit is a community for moms which provides engaging activities and events for those living in the High Country. Members work toward encouraging and empowering each mother by giving them the tools they need to succeed.
The home of The Motherboard nonprofit is the Facebook group @Mountain Mamas which is an online community for mothers in the High Country to receive advice and support in all aspects of parenting.
President Keshea Roland said this is the first year they have participated in a “Stuff the Stockings” event. According to Roland, they decided to pursue the project after a few board members asked about doing it in October.
After deciding to pursue the project, the board held meetings and Roland created a flier to circulate on Facebook to share their plans with the community.
“Our donations started coming in fast,” Roland said about the response from the community.
The cost to sponsor a child was $20.
Some local businesses that helped sponsor the project were Renegade Graphics, Tri-County Paving Inc., The Vintage Farmhouse General Store, The Farmhouse Juice & Wellness Shop, Copper Mine Grill, Taz Kim and the Boone VFW, Rash Auto Sales, Cottage Treasures, Elliott Sandblasting & Painting, LLC, Kristy Transport Services, LLC, Snap by Ang, Double A Boot Store, High Country Heating & Air, LLC, Creekside Finance, Inc., Bobby D’s, Roland’s Cabinet Shop, Triple Peaks Hemp and Sawyer Construction
In addition to monetary donations, The Motherboard also accepted donations of items to go inside the stockings.
Roland said a coat drive was held after they realized there was such a need within the community. The Motherboard was also able to help Badges of Ashe, which is another nonprofit that Roland serves as president, by donating $200 for Christmas with Cops.
According to Roland, their initial goal was only 24 children but by the end of the first week they had doubled their goal. By the end of November they were able to help 135 children.
In response, they decided to reach out to DSS in Watauga and Wilkes counties to help others in need.
According to Roland, after they took on Wilkes county they continued to receive more money and completed shopping for items to fill the stockings.
Roland said they did not have to put out a request for volunteers to help fill the stockings because members of The Motherboard and other community members happily donated their time.
Items used to fill stockings included age-appropriate books, various toys and stuffed animals, hats and gloves, candy and snacks, notebooks and pencils and personal hygiene products.
In addition to mothers and children in Ashe County, The Motherboard also supports those in Wilkes, Avery, Watauga, Alleghany, Yancey and Mitchell counties.
According to Roland, they achieved their nonprofit status this spring and have been building their group since then.
Other board members are Vice President Amanda Mulholland, Board Secretary Cierra Sawyer and Board Treasurer Mandy Rash.
“What you do makes a difference, you have a decision in life now to do that,” Rash said. “Helping others is a wonderful gift from the Lord. I’m humbled and truly amazed by our community here. They are helping all these children in need for a Christmas miracle.”
Other services provided by The Motherboard is the Giving Closet, where anybody needing assistance can put in a request on their website and the nonprofit will provide them with whatever items are available that will help them out.
For more information about The Motherboard or how to get involved, visit their website at www.themotherboardnonprofit.com or follow them on Facebook @The Motherboard.
