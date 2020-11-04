BOONE — While some typical High Country Halloween events were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, families found creative ways to get into the spooky spirit.
The Watauga County Parks and Rec Department hosted a drive-thru trunk or treat event on Oct. 29. According to the department, approximately 1,000 children and their families drove through the event and received candy. Other families got together to carve pumpkins and enjoy each other’s costumes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.