Hearts for Habitats

Funds raised as of Nov. 29. 

 Graphic submitted

HIGH COUNTRY — Inspire EdVentures, a Boone-based education company, is partnering with The Belize Zoo to repair extensive damage to animal habitats in the wake of Hurricane Lisa earlier this month.

IE is coordinating a matching-donation campaign, Hearts for Habitats, to support the rebuilding and restoration of the Zoo’s wildlife habitats. Specifically, they are focusing on those species hit the hardest: the Coatimundis, Scarlet Macaws and Jaguars of the rainforest. This project will allow the animals, many of whom are endangered or threatened, to return to their protected habitats while also giving the Zoo the ability to reopen and restore operations.

