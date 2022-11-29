HIGH COUNTRY — Inspire EdVentures, a Boone-based education company, is partnering with The Belize Zoo to repair extensive damage to animal habitats in the wake of Hurricane Lisa earlier this month.
IE is coordinating a matching-donation campaign, Hearts for Habitats, to support the rebuilding and restoration of the Zoo’s wildlife habitats. Specifically, they are focusing on those species hit the hardest: the Coatimundis, Scarlet Macaws and Jaguars of the rainforest. This project will allow the animals, many of whom are endangered or threatened, to return to their protected habitats while also giving the Zoo the ability to reopen and restore operations.
Dr. Michael Windelspecht, local author, educator, and co-founder of IE, has organized a matching campaign to provide $10,000 in matching funds to support restoration efforts at the zoo.
“The Belize Zoo may seem to be far away, but through our partnerships with the Zoo we have been able to bring the stories of the rainforest animals to hundreds of local citizens, ranging in ages from 4 to 84, through interactive virtual tours,” Windelspecht said.
The Belize Zoo and Tropical Education Center serves as a stronghold for Wildlife Conservation and Environmental Education in Belize and throughout Central America. Since its founding in 1983 the Zoo has evolved to house over 175 native animals and receives more than 86,000 visitors annually. This organization has been recognized worldwide for its achievements in environmental education and its fascinating zoological facilities, and plays a leading role in wildlife and habitat conservation for the region.
When asked as to the importance of these funds, Jamal Andrewin-Bohn, Conservation Director at the Belize Zoo, said, “The zoo received a great deal of damage, some habitats were destroyed more than others. Overall, Hurricane Lisa was a hard hit for us. We were still recovering from the effects of the pandemic and along came Lisa. Her damages cost us one month of operating income, displacement of animals, and the cost of rebuilding their habitats. This funding will be used to return the animals to their habitats and get the zoo operational again.”
Community members can help by donating to the campaign. Donations, no matter the amount, will be matched 2 for 1 in US currency up to $20,000. That is an increase from $10,000 due to the Giving Tuesday holiday. Due to the exchange rate with Belize, a donation will have a 4 for 1 impact. Therefore, A $25 US donation provides $100 of funds in Belize currency.
