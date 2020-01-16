The Robert E. Lee Civil War Library & Research Center of Central New Jersey has awarded the 2018 Dr. James I. Robertson Jr. Literary Prize for Confederate History to Michael C. Hardy for his book “General Lee’s Immortals: The Battles and Campaigns of the Branch-Lane Brigade in the Army of Northern Virginia, 1861-1865.”
Hardy, 2010 North Carolina Historian of the Year, is a regular contributor to The Avery Journal-Times with his column “Our Avery County” appearing bi-weekly in the publication.
“Mr. Hardy’s brigade level study of the North Carolinians of Generals Branch and Lane of the ANV is a brigade level tome at its very best. The book covers the oft-unheralded North Carolina brigade’s and campaigns and battles from the outbreak of war and the brigade’s organization to the surrender of Lee’s Army of Northern Virginia at Appomattox Court House in April 1865,” according to an online post of the announcement from Savas Beatie, LLC. “Hardy’s volume not only covers the brigade’s battle action, with an exhaustive amount of research and keen analysis, but also details the sacrifices, deprivations, triumphs, and ultimate defeat of these proud battle-hardened veterans. This is a brigade narrative the way it should be written and deserves a place on the bookshelf of any Civil War reader.”
The Dr. James I. Robertson Jr. Literary Prize for Confederate History honors the late Dr. James Robertson for his outstanding contribution and teaching in the field of civil War and Confederate History as the one time Alumni distinguished Professor of History at Virginia Tech University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.