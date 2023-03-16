Monty Joynes.jpg

Monty Joynes.

Monty Joynes.jpg

 Photo courtesy Monty Joynes

WATAUGA — Monty Joynes, a much-published author who has resided in Watauga County for 40 years, is being featured in an edition of the best-selling nonfiction anthology series Chicken Soup for the Soul. With hundreds of editions published since 1993, the theme of the March 2023 release is “The Advice that Changed My Life.” Joynes’s story is titled “You Are a Writer.”

In 1962, at the University of Virginia and after suffering extensive surgery to rebuild his lower femur, which was followed by a severe case of mononucleosis, Joynes lost his academic scholarship and was distraught. It was then that two English professors individually recognized his talent as a creative writer with literary potential. In exposing Joynes to personal experiences with William Faulkner and Robert Frost, among other great writers, the advice of his two academic mentors altered the direction of his life.

