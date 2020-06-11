High Country — LifeStore thanked its customers and employees for their patience and cooperation during the past few weeks as it adapted to new methods for doing business, according to a press statement.
“We have missed seeing our customers and are glad to open the lobbies at the Boone and Mount Jefferson Road locations,” said Pam DeVall, LifeStore retail bank manager.
LifeStore is using a phased approach for opening the bank lobbies and plans to follow approved guidelines by state and local health officials.
As of June 4, the lobbies at 1675 Blowing Rock Road in Boone and 1441 Mt. Jefferson Road in West Jefferson are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The drive-thru at these locations are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Saturday drive-thru hours are 8 a.m. to noon.
The LifeStore Insurance offices are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
A team at LifeStore has been busy working on protocols to safely reopen the lobbies, keeping the safety of employees and customers top priority, the organization stated.
“Our employees will either wear a face covering or work behind a shield. We have enhanced our cleaning and disinfecting inside our lobbies and are conducting daily health screenings with our employees,” DeVall said.
The bank lobbies will have a LifeStore employee near the front door to greet customers and help them navigate the changes. There are designated entrance and exits, a hand sanitizing station and floor decals to show customers where to wait and stand to social distance.
Customers may also use LifeStore’s mobile app for convenience or when unable to come inside.
For further information and updates visit www.golifestore.com or call (800) 723-4718.
