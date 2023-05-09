BOONE — Edward Jones and the Blackburn, Childers, and Steagall CPA firm have partnered to host a free educational "Lifesaver Event" on May 19 and 20 to help community members better understand the processes that are beneficial to understand when tackling life events.
The event will focus on educating the public in lifesaving topics such as Medicare, Social Security, Estate Planning & Estate Processing, Tax Planning and Market Updates. After each presentation, there will be time for the guest speaker to address questions from the audience.
The event begins on May 19 at 8:15 a.m. and ends at 3:30 p.m. at the High Country Home Builders Association located at 755 NC Hwy 105 Bypass.
On May 20, the event starts at 8:30 a.m. and ends at noon.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.