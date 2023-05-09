BOONE — Edward Jones and the Blackburn, Childers, and Steagall CPA firm have partnered to host a free educational "Lifesaver Event" on May 19 and 20 to help community members better understand the processes that are beneficial to understand when tackling life events. 

The event will focus on educating the public in lifesaving topics such as Medicare, Social Security, Estate Planning & Estate Processing, Tax Planning and Market Updates. After each presentation, there will be time for the guest speaker to address questions from the audience.

