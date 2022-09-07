Long an ace musician in his younger years here in the High Country, Deep Gap’s Liam Purcell is now a grown man going to the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Cambridge, Mass., while still fronting his band Cane Mill Road.
On Friday, Sept. 9, Liam Purcell and Cane Mill Road return home to perform at Boone Saloon with opening act the Highland Reverie. Tickets are $10 and the show begins at 10 p.m.
Cane Mill Road consists of Purcell on mandolin and other instruments, Jacob Smith on bass, Rob McCormac on guitar, Colton Kerchner on banjo and the 2021 RockyGrass Fiddle Champion Sam Stage on the violin. Smith, Kerchner and McCormac are all alumni of Appalachian State University, and McCormac currently teaches at the university’s Hayes School of Music.
As Purcell returns to Boone, he does so after making some history at the 50th annual RockyGrass music festival held this past July in Lyons, Colo., located just 20 miles from the Rocky Mountains National Park.
Since 1973, RockyGrass has hosted its annual bluegrass instrument contests on the Friday of each festival weekend with folks competing on mandolin, flatpick guitar, banjo, fiddle and resonator guitar. Then, the top three musicians in each category perform in the Contest Finals held on Saturday morning on the Main Stage.
This summer, Purcell achieved what no other artist has ever done before at RockyGrass, and that is to win three contests in the same year, taking home first place in the mandolin, banjo and guitar categories. It was a wonderful accomplishment, one based on Purcell’s talents, his time spent with various teachers and mentors over the years, and the many Thursday nights attending the Junior Appalachian Musicians organization’s classes and weekly jams held at the Jones House in Boone.
Leading up to this feat, Purcell envisioned the possibility of winning more than one contest category. The notion did not come from being vain, but instead it was a way for him to concentrate on perfecting his skills on multiple instruments at the same time, which would ultimately help him onstage as a multi-instrumentalist with Cane Mill Road.
Performing music onstage in a concert setting is a different animal than competing in a contest.
“When you are performing on a stage for an audience, your material requires a different technical skillset,” said Purcell. “At a show, you can move people’s minds and hearts with three chords. Contests, however, really require you to be at the top of your game, not only when it comes to speed and cleanliness, but creativity in your arrangements. So, the contests were a great way to prod myself into playing different things throughout the year.”
As it turns out, entering multiple instrument competitions is a lot of work. First of all, all contestants are required to play two tunes in the opening round, and then if you make the Finals in your category, you have to play two more tunes while going for the top prize. On top of that, there might be a tie, which could mean a playoff and the need for yet another tune. So, at the least, with Purcell entered in three instrument divisions, he had to learn and bring at least 14 tunes to the table.
“I actually prepared a couple more tunes on each instrument, more than the 12 needed, because you don’t know what the musician in line ahead of you is going to play until the day of the contest and I didn’t want to get in one of those situations where somebody in front of me plays an incredible version of a song I had already chosen and blows it out of the water,” said Purcell. “In the banjo competition, I played ‘Daybreak In Dixie,’ an old Earl Scruggs tune, then I played a clawhammer-style version of ‘Wild Horses At Stoney Point.’ On guitar in the first round, I played Bill Monroe’s ‘Wheel Hoss’ and then ‘Alabama Jubilee.’ On mandolin, I played a Chris Thile tune called ‘Bittersweet Reel,’ and then I brought my friend Isaiah Gardham out to back me up on guitar for a straight-ahead version of ‘Salt Creek.’”
The next thing Purcell knew, he had made it into the next round of the contest in three categories, meaning six more tunes to play.
“In the finals on mandolin, I chose a great Canadian tune called ‘Cazadero,’ covered by both the Punch Brothers and John Reischman, and for the second song I went with another great Bill Monroe tune called ‘Big Mon,’” said Purcell. “On guitar, I played ‘Cattle In The Cane,’ because I always loved Tony Rice and Doc Watson’s version of that, and I did a version of ‘Blackberry Blossom’ that I learned from Scott Fore. On banjo, I performed ‘John Hardy’ as the straight-ahead number, and then I played Bela Fleck’s ‘Big Country’ in both the three-finger Earl Scruggs style and the clawhammer style in the same song. The other contestants were incredible musicians and I got to hang with a lot of them during the weekend.”
Wherever Purcell goes, when people ask him where he is from and his answer is ‘Deep Gap, NC,’ folks often recognize the name as also being the home of the late and great Doc Watson.
“It comes up a lot, because when somebody asks you where you are from and you say ‘Deep Gap, North Carolina,’ they either know or they don’t know,” said Purcell. “Even if a lot of people couldn’t find it on a map, they know that Doc Watson came from there. When Doc passed away in 2012, I was ten years old. I got to see him play live twice, once at his Sugar Grove MusicFest festival and once at MerleFest in North Wilkesboro, but I never met him.
“When I was a kid, my Dad would point him out to me at the post office in Deep Gap,” continues Purcell. “Doc had somebody drive him there because he loved to check the mail in his PO Box. I’d be six or seven years old and Dad would point and say, ‘That right there is Doc Watson.’ I wish I had been a little bit older then and more aware of how incredible that was for him to be standing there. But, I’ll always remember seeing Doc’s shows at Sugar Grove and MerleFest when he played with his longtime friends Charles Welch, Jack Lawrence, Uwe Kruger and T. Michael Coleman.”
More information can be found at canemillroad.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.