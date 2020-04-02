HIGH COUNTRY — The following is a compilation of key information from Watauga, Ashe and Avery counties, highlighting local announcements, closures and precautionary measures being taken in each community surrounding the COVID-19 virus outbreak.
The World Health Organization characterized COVID-19 as a pandemic on March 11. Information about the virus’ worldwide effects and efforts to limit its spread is online at www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/events-as-they-happen.
Vaya Health’s 24/7 Access to Care Line remains available to Western North Carolina residents experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis while the agency responds to the 2019 novel coronavirus, COVID-19. Anyone in crisis can call 1 (800) 849-6127, toll-free, day or night, for help from trained Vaya behavioral health professionals.
Check with individual facilities, offices and organizations to ensure the most accurate and up-to-date information regarding hours and precautionary practices before visiting.
Watauga County
Continuous reporting from the Watauga Democrat regarding key updates surrounding the COVID-19 virus outbreak and effects in the community are available at www.bit.ly/2UuqJs2.
March 25:
COVID-19 case count rises to 596 across the state per NDHHS at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus.
Appalachian Regional Healthcare System announces a fourth Watauga County resident has tested positive for COVID-19.
“We recognize this is a challenging time for all of us to quickly adapt as the situation changes and we are confident in our community partnerships to continue our response efforts. We urge everyone to follow current public health guidance to protect our community,” stated Deron Geouque, Watauga County manager.
March 26:
COVID-19 case count rises to 729 across the state per NDHHS at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus.
The U.S. reaches No. 1 among countries with positive COVID-19 cases.
March 27:
COVID-19 case count rises to 864 across the state and the death toll rises to four, per NDHHS at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus.
N.C. State Parks announces the closure of some state parks, including Elk Knob State Park, Grandfather Mountain State Park, New River State Park and Mount Jefferson State Natural Area.
Valle Crucis Community Park closes.
ARHS announces a fifth Watauga County resident has tested positive for COVID-19.
“This case had travel history and has been in isolation since being tested,” ARHS stated. “The local public health staff have identified the close contacts, who have been in quarantine.”
Gov. Roy Cooper issues a stay at home order, which goes into effect on March 30. The order is effective for 30 days and violations are punishable by a Class II misdemeanor.
March 28:
COVID-19 case count rises to 1,024 across the state and the death toll rises to five, per NDHHS at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus.
Appalachian State University confirms that the fifth case is an App State student “who is a resident of Watauga County and lives off campus,” noting that the student had not been on campus since March 4.
Boone-based Christian international relief organization Samaritan’s Purse deploys an emergency field hospital to New York to assist with an overwhelming number of COVID-19 cases.
Appalachian Regional Library facilities close entirely, including the Watauga County Public Library, Western Watauga Branch, Ashe County Public Library, Wilkes County Public Library and the Traphill Branch. No ARL facilities will be offering curbside service until further notice.
March 29:
COVID-19 case count rises to 1,186 across the state and the death toll rises to six, per NDHHS at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus.
Watauga County announces the closure of playgrounds, courts and picnic shelters.
“During this difficult time, we recognize everyone will need an outlet for physical exercise to help manage stress and support their overall physical health,” said Deron Geouque, county manager, in a statement. “Therefore, we have kept the use of trail and walking areas open for now. However, we are encouraging people to continue to avoid using any facility if they feel ill, have a fever (or) a cough and to keep six feet between themselves and others.”
March 30:
COVID-19 case count rises to 1,373 across the state and the death toll remains at six, per NDHHS at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus.
DHHS reported that, with 64 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, 745 intensive care unit (ICU) beds were available out of 3,223 total beds. For inpatient beds, 6,235 out of 15,398 total beds were available.
Gov. Cooper’s stay at home order goes into effect at 5 p.m.
March 31:
COVID-19 case count rises to 1,498 across the state and the death toll rises to eight, per NDHHS at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus.
ARHS announces a sixth Watauga County resident has tested positive for COVID-19.
“Since a positive case count is only part of the picture, we urge people to stay home to the greatest extent possible, practice social distancing and prevention measures like washing your hands, covering your cough and sneeze and staying home if you are sick,” said ARHS Health Director Jennifer Greene.
Ashe County
Continuous reporting from the Ashe Post and Times regarding key updates surrounding the COVID-19 virus outbreak and effects in the community are available at www.bit.ly/2vZHZvI.
March 25:
March 26:
March 27:
March 28:
Appalachian Regional Library facilities close entirely, including the Watauga County Public Library, Western Watauga Branch, Ashe County Public Library, Wilkes County Public Library and the Traphill Branch. No ARL facilities will be offering curbside service until further notice.
March 29:
COVID-19 case count rises to 1,186 across the state and the death toll stays at five, per NDHHS at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus.
March 30:
March 31:
No confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ashe County.
COVID-19 case count rises to 1,498 across the state and the death toll rises to eight, per NDHHS at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus.
Avery County
Continuous reporting from the Avery Journal Times, regarding key updates surrounding the COVID-19 virus outbreak and effects in the community, are available at www.bit.ly/2JzlTTT.
March 25:
March 26:
March 27:
March 28:
March 29:
March 30:
AMY Regional Library announces that all library facilities are closed until further notice on its website at www.amyregionallibrary.org.
March 31:
No confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Avery County.
COVID-19 case count rises to 1,498 across the state and the death toll rises to eight, per NDHHS at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus.
