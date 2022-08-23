BOONE — The Town of Boone will offer group music lessons this fall through the Boone Junior Appalachian Musicians (JAM) program.
The fall semester will begin the week of September 13 and 15, with weekly classes held on Tuesday or Thursday afternoons at the Jones House. Classes consist of 3-6 students, and instruction is available for beginner and beginner-plus level students in banjo, fiddle, guitar, mandolin and ukulele. Boone JAM is affiliated with the broader Junior Appalachian Musicians program that extends across the Southern Appalachians in North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee and South Carolina.
The goal of this initiative is to promote traditional music education through small group instruction on instruments common to the region, and in doing so, to give individuals, especially youth, a greater appreciation for their cultural heritage.
Brandon Holder, a former teacher with the program, currently organizes Boone JAM as Town of Boone Cultural Resources Coordinator.
“Boone JAM helps students of all ages not only learn to play a traditional instrument, but also to grow in confidence, to develop a sense of community among other musicians, and to stay connected to our region’s rich musical heritage,” Holder said.
Since Boone JAM’s inception in 2004, hundreds of individuals have been introduced to traditional Appalachian music by a pool of talented local musicians. For many, music remains an integral part of their life.
“Some of our students go on to pursue music scholastically and professionally,” said Holder. “It’s encouraging to see those who are affiliated with Boone JAM that are excelling in their craft.”
Evidence of this can be seen at the most recent Old Fiddlers Convention in Galax, VA, where a number of Boone JAM students, instructors, and alumni represented the program well. Asa Nelson took home the top prize in old time fiddle, while Anneli Burnett and Anissa Burnett (a current JAM instructor) were 2nd and 4th, respectively. In the youth competition, Josephine Walker placed 3rd in old time fiddle and Tucker Conner was 5th in folk song.
The fall JAM semester consists of 45-minutes lessons taught in small groups over the course of 13 weeks. Classes take place at the Jones House weekly on Tuesdays and Thursdays between the hours of 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. T
he semester begins the week of Sept. 13 and 15, culminating in a mid-December public recital for family and friends. Tuition is $75 for students ages 8-17 and $125 for students age 18 and over. Rental instruments are provided for a cost of $50 per semester. Discounts are offered to families with multiple children participating, and scholarship assistance is available upon request.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.