SUGAR MOUNTAIN — Longtime Sugar Mountain Resort owner and operator Gunther Jochl was surprised with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, North Carolina’s highest civilian honor, during the resort’s 50th anniversary dinner event.
“I had no idea, I had absolutely no idea, it was the biggest surprise for me I’ve had in a long time,” Jochl said on Dec. 24. “It’s quite an honor, there’s no doubt, it’s tremendous.”
The award is given by North Carolina governors to “persons who have made significant contributions to the state and their communities through their exemplary service and exceptional accomplishments.”
Jochl joins other recent local recipients Fred and Marjorie Pfohl of Beech Mountain, Lees-McRae College’s Janet Barton Speer, former Appalachian State football coach Jerry Moore and longtime Ashe County EMS employee Robert Poe. Thousands of North Carolinians have received the award
The award was presented by Tracy Minton, superintendent of Elk Knob State Park.
“It was very humbling,” Jochl said of the presentation.
Jochl has run Sugar Mountain for 43 of its 50 years of operation, coming to the area from his native Austria.
“When I came here in 1976, most of the skis areas (in the area) were in bankruptcy,” Jochl said. “We’ve done a lot with (Sugar Mountain) since we bought it in 1978,” Jochl said.
“I believe this is the best ski area in the southeast,” Jochl added.
Jochl said the award was not possible without his staff over the years.
“I have a tremendous staff working here,” Jochl said. “Without them, this is not possible. For this area, it’s a big operation as we have over 400 employees at peak season.”
“I’m just extremely proud, Sugar Mountain is a great place,” Jochl added. “All of us have worked real had to get it where it is and I’m just real proud.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.