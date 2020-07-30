ASHE — The Jane Lonon Legacy Fund was established in June 2019 to honor the dedication and hard work of Jane Lonon, retired executive director of the Ashe County Arts Council. Her devotion to the development of the arts in Ashe County is the motivation to continue that work in perpetuity. The Ashe County Arts Council is honored to facilitate grants from the Jane Lonon Legacy Fund.
This year a grant of up to $2,500 will be given to a project that features the fine arts, performing arts or heritage arts of the Appalachians in Ashe County. All proposals should address one or more of the following objectives: bringing arts activities to Ashe County, contributing to tourism and economic development in Ashe County through the arts or celebrating the multiple identities of people and families of Ashe County. Applications will be considered from non-profits, businesses, individuals, churches, performers and social organizations to launch innovative arts projects that benefit Ashe County.
Applications will be available online at www.ashecountyarts.org or hard copies at the Ashe Arts Center in West Jefferson on Aug. 1. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 1. Applications may be mailed directly to Ashe County Arts Council, Jane Lonon Legacy Fund, 303 School Avenue, West Jefferson, NC, 28694, or submitted electronically to director@ashecountyarts.org or submitted online at www.ashecountyarts.org by Sept. 1.
Notification of grants will be sent out by Sept. 15. Funded activities must take place between Sept. 15 and Sept. 1, 2021.
Applicants who have questions about eligibility for funding should contact the Ashe County Arts Council at (336) 846-2787 or info@ashecountyarts.org for more information.
