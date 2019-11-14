Lauren Brown has been an interior designer for more than 30 years, bringing N.C. furniture into homes around the world. Now, she is bringing her interior design firm, A Designer’s Touch by Lauren, to Boone.
Self-taught and still self-teaching, Brown includes anyone who wants to give their home or a room in their home a fresh new look in her clientele. She says it’s always a personal experience to be invited into someone’s home, and her clients display a great amount of trust to allow her into their nest to make changes.
Brown has served clients from across the world throughout her career, offering phone consultations and e-design sessions for international and long-distance homes.
“I treat everyone the exact same way,” said Brown, adding that she takes clients regardless of small or large budgets. “It’s where I come from — it’s who I am.”
Brown is partnered with the Hickory Furniture Mart as the only interior designer that offers client-based tours of the facility, and she recently joined the Boone Chamber of Commerce. Brown offers multiple services for interior designing, including one called “Designer for a Day.”
In the future, Brown hopes to have an office space and serve as a mentor for interior design students attending Appalachian State University and other colleges in the High Country.
To learn more about A Designer’s Touch by Lauren, including services and contact information, visit adesignerstouchbylauren.com.
