BOONE — The Hunger and Health Coalition is unable to host its annual masquerade ball — typically its largest fundraiser — this year, but has several events planned through October to help fill the financial void created by COVID-19.
The first is the HHC Fall Blast, a clay shooting competition at the Chetola Sporting Reserve at the Blue Ridge Mountain Club on Oct. 10-11. Prize packs and all guns and ammunition will be provided. Team registration is $300, or $75 per person. Community members without four team members who want to enter can email programshhc@gmail.com.
HHC is also featuring drive-in movies on Oct. 23 and 30 at 7 p.m. HHC will be screening two Halloween classics — “Beetlejuice” on Oct. 23 and “Hocus Pocus” on Oct. 30. The event will be held at the Valle Crucis Fairgrounds; admission is $20 per car. All proceeds benefit HHC.
For more information about these events, visit www.hungerandhealthcoalition.com/events.
HHC stated that it hopes that community members who usually attend the masquerade ball will join these events to help support the agency’s mission by volunteering, donating or sharing the mission with friends and family. For more information on HHC programs and ways to get involved, visit hungerandhealthcoalition.com, or call the agency at (828) 262-1628.
