BOONE — Hospitality House collaborated with Blue Ridge Mountain Club to host the annual Hope Luncheon to raise money for the Hospitality House Shelter on Aug. 19.

The fundraiser consisted of a wine social, art auction, lunch and a presentation from employees and board members of the Hospitality House. The art auction took place throughout the weekend. The primary goal of the benefit is to raise money for the shelter to fill in the gaps from the federal funding. Hospitality House and its employees pride themselves on being more than just a shelter, but a safe haven and home as well.

