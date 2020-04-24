BOONE — Hospitality House of Northwest North Carolina remains committed to the health, safety and welfare of the homeless population in our seven mountain county region. It has been engaged with local health departments, for nearly eight weeks and continues to follow the lead and directives of those departments, as well as those from Gov. Roy Cooper, according to a release from the nonprofit on April 22.
At this time, each of the Hospitality House's six housing programs, Winter Seasonal Shelter, Emergency Shelter, Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Transitional Housing, Permanent Supportive Housing, Scattered Site Housing and Rapid Rehousing, are still operational and open to individuals or families experiencing homelessness in Northwest North Carolina.
However, in accordance with guidelines, Winter Seasonal Shelter will end April 30. This program is operated seasonally, from Nov. 1 until April 30, to provide shelter during winter months.
Due to COVID-19 and stay-at-home orders, any person currently residing in our Winter Seasonal Shelter will have the option of moving to our Emergency Shelter Program in an overflow capacity. Going forward, individuals and families experiencing homelessness in the counties of Ashe, Wilkes, Avery, Watauga, Mitchell, Yancey and Alleghany will continue to have access to our services and may enter Emergency Shelter, if needed, in an overflow capacity, as long as space allows.
Persons inquiring about housing availability should call (828) 264-1237 ext. 0.
It is important to note that the facility has seen an increase in the number of homeless individuals traveling across North Carolina; as well as from out of state, seeking shelter, as other homeless providers have had to limit their services to those individuals already inside their facilities.
The N.C. Homeless Management Information System and State Governance Committee continue to monitor available services, across the state, on weekly calls, with Hospitality House executive director Tina B. Krause serving on the Executive Committee; as well as, the lead for the Northwest Continuum of Care.
As previously announced, the Hospitality House is unable to offer housing services for individuals and families who are from outside our designated Northwest CoC service area.
Its Food Pantry, which has seen an increased demand of nearly forty percent, remains open seven days a week from noon to 4 p.m. as a drive-thru service. The Community Kitchen remains open seven days a week serving breakfast, lunch and dinner in takeout containers to anyone who is hungry.
WeCAN, the nonprofit's crisis assistance and homeless prevention program, continues funding community members in need of rental assistance, prescription medication, heating fuel, utility assistance and vital records requests. Households needing assistance should email wecan@hosphouse.org or leave a message at (828) 264-1237 ext. 2.
Hospitality House operates 24/7.
For the latest updates and ways to help, visit HospHouse.org/covid19 or follow it on Facebook and Instagram @hosphouse, and Twitter at @HospHouseNWNC.
To make a contribution visit HospHouse.org/donate or Venmo @hosphouse.
