High Country United Way announced on Nov. 5 that the agency is searching for a new executive director to lead the organization.
The High Country United Way Board of Directors recognized the resignation of Marti Phillips as executive director effective Nov. 27. Phillips joined High Country United Way as associate director in November 2018, and transitioned to executive director in May 2019 after the retirement of Gary Childers. Phillips said she has accepted a position as a project manager for a national technology company.
Since joining HCUW, the board of directors stated Phillips has helped to strengthen relationships with donors, partner agencies and the communities in which HCUW serves. “Marti has also ushered in new and exciting opportunities for the agency’s future,” stated the HCUW Board of Directors. “She leaves High Country United Way in a very strong position for continued growth, and we thank her for her contributions and leadership.”
The board of directors will oversee the search for an executive director who can continue to build on recent progress. Interested applicants can visit www.highcountryunitedway.org/apply for additional information about the position and application process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.