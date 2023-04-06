Farmers Market 2021 opening

The Ashe County Farmers Market.

 File photo

HIGH COUNTRY — On Saturday, April 22, all area gardeners who have saved some seeds, divided some crowns, rooted some cuttings, stowed some bulbs, or otherwise have plant propagation materials to share are invited to the Ashe County Farmers Market Pavilion in West Jefferson for the High Country Seed and Plant Swap.

Timed in conjunction with Earth Day this year, the event features an afternoon-long open exchange of seeds and plants, with plenty of space to gather, show what you brought, and browse the offerings of others. Beginning at 2 p.m., gardeners will be able to set out their own surplus seeds and plants and view the offerings of others on tables set up in the Farmers Market shelter and (weather permitting) adjacent outdoor areas. The Seed Swap will continue throughout the afternoon and conclude at 5 p.m.

