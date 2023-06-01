The Avery High School JROTC Color Guard presents the state and national colors as Tara Andrews and Stephanie Watson sing the national anthem at the opening of the Memorial Day ceremony at Newland Town Square on May 29.
The VFW Honor Guard provided a 21-gun salute during the May 29 Memorial Day ceremony at the Newland Town Square. Troy Clark gives the commands to the firing line comprised of Boe Barinowski, Will Christianson, Oliver Nyberg, Jesse Downing, Mitchell Durham, John Millan and Eric Bechard, while members of the Avery High School JROTC Color Guard solemnly look on.
Daughters of the American Revolution representative Gayle Culbreath, Veterans of Foreign Wars representative Bill Dean and Disabled American Veterans representative Zeb White pause during the playing of “Taps” after laying a trio of wreathes at the Avery County Veterans Memorial at the annual Memorial Day ceremony at Newland Town Square on Monday, May 29.
During her speech, keynote speaker Cindy Stonebraker Reed shares a poignant audio track of her father’s voice recorded more than 45 years earlier when Reed was a young girl, prior to her father being declared missing in action during the war in Vietnam. Reed had never heard the recording until old reel-to-reel video found in an attic was converted into compact disc format.
The Avery Community Band, under the direction of Dee Raby, played patriotic songs honoring branches of the armed forces, as well as the songs “Tribute” and “God Bless the USA” during the Memorial Day ceremony.
Symbols of the US battlefield cross, a time-honored military memorial that symbolizes the honor, service and sacrifice of soldiers killed in battle by utilizing the helmet, rifle and boots, were displayed in memoriam of fallen soldiers during the annual Memorial Day ceremony held at Newland Town Square on Monday, May 29.
Photo by Jamie Shell
Photo by Sheri Cornett
Photo by Sheri Cornett
Memorial Day is celebrated on the last Monday in May and exists to honor American soldiers who died in combat.
Photo courtesy Pexels
Photo by Jamie Shell
World War II Army Veteran Bill Young received a standing ovation when standing to be recognized for his service.
Photo by Jillyan Mobley
Conductor Bill Winkler led the Watauga Community Band in playing patriotic music.
Photo by Jillyan Mobley
United States Army Retired Lieutenant Colonel Wes Young was the guest speaker at the ceremony.
Photo by Jillyan Mobley
American Legion Post 130 members Rick Cornejo explained the symbolism of each step of the folding of the American Flag, which was performed by Finley Hodges and Larry Osborne.
Photo by Jillyan Mobley
More than 250 people showed up to honor and remember local veterans on Memorial Day.
Photo by Jillyan Mobley
Retired United States Army Colonel and 29-year veteran Ben Covington stood to be recognized for his three years of service in Vietnam.
Photo by Jillyan Mobley
Photo by Jaren Gragg
Congresswoman Virginia Foxx shared remarks during the Memorial Day ceremony honoring all who have served and those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Photo by Jamie Shell
Kevin Holden presents speaker Cindy Stonebraker Reed with an official VFW commemorative coin following her keynote speech at the 2023 Memorial Day ceremony at Newland Town Square on Monday, May 29.
Photo by Jamie Shell
Kevin Holden presents US Army Capt. (Ret.) Eric Bechard with the Robert Wiseman Distinguished Patriot Award for standing above and beyond in helping out in the community and the VFW at large.
Photo by Jamie Shell
Photo by Jaren Gragg
Newland Christian Church minister Phillip Greene offered a benedictory prayer at the conclusion of the Memorial Day ceremony at Newland Town Square on May 29.
Photo by Jamie Shell
Reverend and US Army veteran Larry Dale Stamey offered a prayer of invocation to open the Memorial Day ceremony at Newland Town Square on Monday afternoon, May 29.
Photo by Sheri Cornett
Vocalist Tim Berry sings "God Bless the USA" with accompaniment by the Avery Community Band at the Memorial Day ceremony on Newland Town Square.
Photo by Jaren Gragg
Pat Ray VFW Post 4286 Commander Kevin Holden welcomes the audience to the 2023 Memorial Day ceremony at Newland Town Square on May 29.
Photo by Jamie Shell
People filled the chapel at Ashelawn for the annual Memorial Day Ceremony.
Photo submitted
North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell was the keynote speaker.
Photo submitted
Over 300 people attended the event.
Photo submitted
Flags were placed on the graves of each military veteran at Ashelawn.
