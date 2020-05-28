Gene Goforth, age 68, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, May 23, at Caldwell UNC Health. He was born in Caldwell County on July 14, 1951, to the late Vernon Woodrow Goforth and Johnsie Duncan Goforth.
Gene had a great passion for music and shared his talent for more than 30 years at Woodlands Barbecue in Blowing Rock. He retired from Bernhardt Furniture Industries after several years of service. He was an active member of Fellowship Advent Christian Church in Bethlehem, serving in many different capacities. Gene had a love for people and will be greatly missed by his many friends that he met over his lifetime.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, Willie Goforth and Joe Young; brother, Jimmy Goforth; and his sister, Patricia Enloe.
Gene is survived by his daughter, Sharon Powell; sisters, LaDonna Chandler and husband, Larry; Gaynell McCall and husband, David; grandchildren, Jordan and Hayden Powell; Gauge Goforth; Amber Goforth; Paige Young; and Joey and Cadence Young; and his great-grandson, Orion; his special friend and companion, Vanessa Conway; and several nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service for Gene will be held at Fellowship Advent Christian Church.
A public celebration of Gene’s life will be announced at a later date.
