High Country Cannabist, a new addition to Boone’s CBD market, officially opened in September at 2693 C Hwy 105 S. in Boone. HCC offers 100 percent organic and locally grown hemp from four local farmers.
“We’ve taken the farm to a store,” said store owner William Minor, adding that the store has its own controlled environment growing room so that customers can see what the CBD products are made of.
As the idea originated from a farming convention in Ashe County that featured hemp farmers, Minor knew that there was a growing market in the High Country for natural healing methods that treat seizures, chronic pain and other serious ailments.
Eventually, Minor is hoping to be able to host educational CBD workshops and programs at the store.
“It’s not just a store, it’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the farming aspect,” Minor said. He also added that he’d like to see HCC become a hub of community among farmers in the area.
HCC is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. To learn more, visit the HCC website at thehighcountrycannabist.com, call the store at (828) 265-9706 or visit in person.
