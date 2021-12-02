As a special part of their Christmas season the Lucas Mansion the Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center has organized a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus on Dec. 10 from 6-8 p.m. This family friendly event is located at 316 Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County. Cost of admission is $5 per adult and $3 per child age 3-17, accompanied by an adult. Ages 3 and under are welcome to attend without charge.
Each floor of the Lucas Mansion will be filled with lights, sights and sounds of the season set in this year’s theme, ‘Christmas- A Time to Sparkle and Shine.’ Santa and Mrs. Claus will greet visitors of all ages in the Gazebo on the Lucas Mansion lawn. Everyone is invited to bring their wish list, have a picture taken, enjoy sweets and cocoa.
For more information or to RSVP call (828)632-6966, or email info@hiddenitearts.org, or visit hiddenitearts.org
Hiddenite Center programs and events are supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources. www.NCArts.org, with generous funding from the Eileen and R. Y. Sharpe Family Foundation, The Winston Salem Foundation, the Sharpe Chair of Fine and Applied Arts, Alexander County government, the Town of Taylorsville, the Unifour Foundation, the Rotary Foundation, the E. R. Carpenter Family Foundation, Grassroots grant from the NC Arts council, South Arts, William G. Pomeroy Foundation and the Friends of the Center membership program. The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Lucas Mansion and Educational Complex are wheelchair accessible.
