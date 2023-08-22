VALLE CRUCIS — The Episcopal Church Women of Holy Cross Church in Valle Crucis are holding a “Hidden Treasures” sale in the church parish hall at 122 Skiles Way, Banner Elk on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Benefitting the mission work of the church, the sale is designed to be an organized, well-curated version of the rummage sales that the churchwomen hosted in the past.
The organization behind the “Hidden Treasures” sale is a relatively new format for the 181-year old parish. In the past, the Churchwomen of Holy Cross have hosted rummage sales where all church members brought armloads of preowned goods that they wanted out of their closets, leaving the church ladies responsible for sorting, grading, pricing, and displaying the articles for sale.
