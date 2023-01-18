AVERY COUNTY — This past Christmas, Reaching Avery Ministry was able to provide presents to more than 400 children in Avery County with the help of the High Country Charitable Foundation.

As the cost of living continues to climb, some families may have trouble finding a way to pay for utilities and basic necessities, such as electricity and groceries, making the holidays especially stressful.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.