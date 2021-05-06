JEFFERSON — On May 8, Happy Tails Rescue will be holding a fundraiser raffle to raise money and to bid farewell to founder BJ Pimm. There will be live music, food and a raffle with over 30 prizes which have been donated by business in West Jefferson.
The event will take place at Dog Creek Campground, located at 5028 US 221 N, Jefferson, NC at 1 p.m.
Donators include Sweet and Savory, The Tartan Woolly, Southern Gothic, Past and Present and more.
One raffle ticket will be $1 and six raffle tickets will be $5.
Live music will be provided by Little Horse Band.
For more information, contact Happy Tails Pet Supply and Rescue at (336) 846-1727.
