Funds are available for nonprofit organizations serving the local community in Avery County. Applications are available now and the board will begin reviewing them June 7. Typically grants range from $500 to $2,500, and larger amounts may be considered for projects or initiatives with the potential to achieve significant positive impact for Avery County. Grant applications may be received throughout the year, but most awards are given out in June.
Individuals are eligible for a grant if your nonprofit organization is located in Avery County and has been in operation for a minimum of two years. Only one grant application may be submitted by an organization annually.
Grants are not available for operating expenses only, to promote political or religious beliefs and may not be transferred to another organization.
The Grandfather Community Foundation was started in 2019 by members of Grandfather Golf & Country Club. “We wanted to help the economy, the staff, the County’s social services agencies, and financially support students who aspire to get an advanced education and return to the community,” Frances Magruder, current GCF President, said. “Our objective really is to make a long-term, positive impact in Avery County.”
For further information and to access the grant application, click to https://grandfathercommunityfoundation.org/
About the Grandfather Community Foundation
The Grandfather Community Foundation’s mission is “to improve the lives of the people of Avery County and mobilize the members to do so through education and service opportunities.” Specifically, they provide employees with emergency funds, fund grant requests from local Avery County agencies, and offer continuing education academic scholarships to Avery County High School seniors.
