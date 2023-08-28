LINVILLE — Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, has announced that it will be hosting its annual Junior Naturalist Day on Saturday, Sept. 9. Activities, included with admission, will be provided specifically for children ages 5 to 12 — though all ages are welcome — to explore their environment and experience all that Grandfather has to offer.

Programming takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature “bird olympics,” nature journaling, crafts and more.

  

