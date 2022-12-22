LINVILLE — The Old Hampton Store and Barbecue is technically in Linville, but it is really in another world.
The Old Hampton Store is actually five things in one. It is an old country store, a restaurant, a bar, an art gallery and a music venue, making it an all-in-one historic venue.
Now owned by Abigail Sheets, her family purchased the store, gallery and surrounding four acres in 2003. Originally, in 1920, the complex was known as the “Hampton and Perkins General Store.”
The building dates back 102 years when it was actually a train stop for the original East Tennessee and Western North Carolina Railroad. Better known as the Tweetsie Railroad, it ran from Tennessee to Foscoe and later to Boone. The railroad stopped running after the big flood of 1940, but even after the railroad went out of business, the Old Hampton Store continued to be the center of activity for the Linville area.
When you enter the front doors, on the left, you will find an array of both useful products and unique gifts for the season.
The store offers lots of local products, such as pottery, crafts, cheeses, pickles, jams, jellies, country ham and gristmill products, such as grits and oatmeal.
On the right you will find a classic old restaurant featuring some of the best barbecue in the High Country. They offer hand-pulled, hickory-smoked pork, served with sourdough rolls. You can also order just a plate full of country-cooked sides. There is family-style seating with about ten tables, and plenty more seating outside under a big oak tree.
In the back, there is an old-style tavern, complete with local IPA beers and wines from the area. They also have whiskey and liquor for those who want something a little stronger.
Next door, just across the alley, is their southern folk art gallery, officially known as 87 Ruffin Street Gallery.
In fact, Abigail is an artist, too. She leased the Hampton homestead back in 1999 to display and sell her personal art. Then she brought in dozens of other local (and some not so local) artisans from all over the High Country area.
The Old Hampton Store also offers live music. People drive from all over the Boone and Banner Elk area to attend their live concerts. They have music Thursdays through Sundays.
On Thursdays, they have music twice a day, inside and outside, weather permitting.
On Saturdays, the venue offers music under the big oak tree. There is seating for about 50 people, but most people prefer to bring their own folding chairs.
The Old Hampton Store is certainly a destination—a great place to visit, explore, shop, dine, drink and listen to live music. It will give you a feel for what it must have been like to live here 100 years ago.
Their address is 77 Ruffin Street in Linville and they are open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Music lasts until 9 p.m. There is no website, but you can find them on Facebook or Google “Old Hampton Store.” Due to North Carolina weather, they close for all of February and March, and sometimes as early as late January.
