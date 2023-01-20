AVERY COUNTY — Each year, the community comes together to cheer up senior citizens around the county and show them a little extra love during the winter through a program called Gifts from the Heart.

This year will mark 31 years since Gifts from the Heart began. The initiative’s origins lie in the Geriatric Committee at Sloop Memorial Hospital in Crossnore, and since it began, Gifts from the Heart has shown love to thousands of senior citizens in Avery County. Jean Ray, who is the current committee chair, and Rachel Deal, who passed away last year, started the program, as they saw the need for some sort of community outreach to seniors during the winter. The seniors involved are 55 or older and homebound, with little to no family support, said committee member Buffy Clark.

