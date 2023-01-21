NEWLAND — A fundraising event to benefit stage 4 cancer patient Destiny Finley will take place at the Avery County Co-Op Extension Office on Saturday, Feb. 4.
Finley was a 911 dispatcher for Watauga County Emergency Services and and is currently in treatment in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The event will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. at the office located at 661 Vale Road in Newland. All proceeds from a barbecue dinner, auction and raffle will help cover Finley’s medical needs, housing and other living expenses while she is in treatment.
Barbecue plates will be for sale for $10 with to-go plates available. Boone & Church and Toe River Drifters will play live music for guests while they peruse the auction items of grills and golfing equipment, furniture, beauty items, gift baskets and more.
For more information, contact Whitney Styles at (828) 387-1744 or Lakota Turbyfill at (828) 260-4644.
