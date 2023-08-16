NEWLAND — On Sunday afternoon, Aug. 6, Feeding Avery Families (FAF) held its open house for county citizens to see how the organization is utilizing its new building. The organization was excited for the public to see the building in action and hoped that it would get families to come out that otherwise might not know about organizations like FAF that help with hunger in the community.

The 10,000-square-foot building, located at 189 Old Vale Road in Newland, allows Feeding Avery Families to more than double its capacity of space to where it can distribute more food, allowing the nonprofit to serve more citizens. Additional freezers and coolers also help store more meat and produce that FAF receives. There is also opportunity now for people to go though a drive-thru section that is part of the structure should neighbors decide they want to stay in their cars instead of coming into FAF.

  

