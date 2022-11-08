The Watauga County Farmers Market held its Halloween market in anticipation of the holiday. Market goers were able to buy fresh local produce as well as participate in arts and crafts. Market goers were also able to take part in a number of seasonal activities, including a vendor costume contest and voting for the best carved pumpkin on display.
The stalls included a variety of long-time vendors and new arrivals such as BFR Meats. Anne Brown, who manned the BFR stand, was appropriately dressed in a cow costume, an homage to their top product.
“This is our second year at the market,” said Brown, “but we’re a fifth generation Watauga County Farm raising cattle and pigs.”
The majority of sellers participated in the costume contest and wore a variety of costumes ranging from company mascots and pop cultural figures to more traditional Halloween staples.
Andy Bryant of Against the Grain, a Zionville-based farm, was one such staple wearing a scarecrow costume and encouraging shoppers to cast their votes for him. Speaking about his stand, Bryant described Against the Grain as a “certified organic and biodynamic farm.”
Long time market member Brushy Mountain Farm and Orchard was also there. Owner Tom Lowe, who has sold at the market for more than 20 years, was present as well as employee Shannon Pritchard, who was in a costume.
