image_50434305.JPG

he Fishel Organic Farms stand which included a variety of seasonal attractions.

 Photo by Jackson Anderson

The Watauga County Farmers Market held its Halloween market in anticipation of the holiday. Market goers were able to buy fresh local produce as well as participate in arts and crafts. Market goers were also able to take part in a number of seasonal activities, including a vendor costume contest and voting for the best carved pumpkin on display.

The stalls included a variety of long-time vendors and new arrivals such as BFR Meats. Anne Brown, who manned the BFR stand, was appropriately dressed in a cow costume, an homage to their top product.

