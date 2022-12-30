JEFFERSON — Ashe County Farm Bureau is proud to introduce Morgan Sturgill to the team. With the ever increasing need for servicing their current clients here in Ashe County, the Farm Bureau team is growing.
Farm Bureau’s mission statement is simple: We are not a product, but a service. With integrity and this amazing community’s needs as our highest priority, Ashe County Farm bureau is here to serve you.
When you see Morgan out and about, say hello.
Here is a quick note from Morgan introducing himself:
“Born and raised here in the area as well as an Appalachian State graduate, I have a deep love and respect for all my neighbors that call this beautiful place home. It’s an honor to be able to serve the hardworking people and families of Ashe County and neighboring areas. Through NC Farm Bureau, it is my priority to get to know each of my clients on a personal level, allowing me to better serve your individual and family needs. My mission is to work diligently to protect what is most important to you and your loved ones. Serving others is my passion, I understand that every person and family is unique and every insurance need is different! I strive to enhance your insurance experience in this ever changing industry, providing you with security and peace of mind to better protect the things that matter most. I look forward to serving as your NC Farm Bureau Agent!”
For all of your insurance needs, stop in at Farm Bureau.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.