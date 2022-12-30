Morgan Sturgill.jpg

Morgan Sturgill

JEFFERSON — Ashe County Farm Bureau is proud to introduce Morgan Sturgill to the team. With the ever increasing need for servicing their current clients here in Ashe County, the Farm Bureau team is growing.

Farm Bureau’s mission statement is simple: We are not a product, but a service. With integrity and this amazing community’s needs as our highest priority, Ashe County Farm bureau is here to serve you.

