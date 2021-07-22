BOONE — Years ago, three photos were dropped off at the offices of Mountain Times Publications with the intent that they were to be included in the annual veterans section.
However, the photos spent years in storage, with information about the subjects and relatives lost to time. They were recently discovered and the newspaper company would like for them to be returned to their rightful owners.
There are three photos, two of them having the name “Reed” written on the back.
If anyone has any information about the pictures, they can contact Mountain Times Publications at (828) 264-6397 or email Ian Taylor at ian.taylor@wataugademocrat.com.
