BLOWING ROCK — The “trail” starts near Chetola Resort’s tennis courts and loops around Bass Lake. Altogether, it is a relatively easy, 1.8 mile hike — and more.
Dubbed the “Chetola Resort Bass Lake TRACK Trail,” the new feature organized by Blowing Rock’s highest profile resort is really about adventure and education for young families to share.
Each TRACK Trail adventure has something new for a child to explore. And with handy, carry-along brochures, accompanying parents are provided with a a fun educational guide.
Adventure 1: Nature’s Hide & Seek
Sometimes things in nature are hard to find. Creatures might camouflage themselves. This adventure not only encourages kids to look at the people around them and observe what they might be using to enjoy nature, like a walking stick, a hat, or a pair of binoculars, but also to identify different things about nature. It prompts kids to ask questions: Why do some trees have smooth bark and others rough bark? Why are butterflies important, other than they might be pretty? What kind of bird is that? What kind of animal made those tracks?
Adventure 2:
Pond Life
Larger bodies of water are home to all sorts of living creatures, some plant and some animal. Adventure 2 focuses on Pond Life and Bass Lake is one big schoolyard, to be sure. There are “producers,” like algae, lily pads, and other plant life, as well as “consumers,” such as fish, frogs, and birds. Then again, you might see a raccoon or deer stopping by for a drink of water — or a beaver building a dam. Kids’ questions multiply with each new sighting.
Adventure 3:
Bug Out
TRACK Trail describes it as a “creepy crawly adventure.” Understanding the role of insects in nature will undoubtedly give rise to more questions, especially when a child starts to learn about more advanced subjects like the Monarch butterfly migration from Mexico to North America and back. Or why do honey bees make honey?
Adventure 4:
Animal Athletes
Can you jump like a deer through a grassy meadow? Now spread your arms out wide and flap your “wings” fast like a hummingbird! There’s a log across the creek. Can you scurry across it like a squirrel? Can you run zig-zagging across the open field like a rabbit?
Just about every animal has special athletic qualities that make it hard to catch — or enable it to catch something. Beginning to understand why they have these qualities is a beginning place for kids to learn critical thinking.
Chetola Resort’s TRACK Trail, with its guided adventures, is more than an easy hiking exercise for kids. It is also a tremendous education resource.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.