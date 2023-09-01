MEAT CAMP — The 17th annual Headwaters Community Day Festival returned to Elk Knob State Park on Aug. 26 with hundreds of community members attending.

The Headwaters Community Day Festival serves as a meeting for people from the communities surrounding that park and visitors to celebrate the area’s unique culture. Activities started at 11 a.m .with music by local entertainers. Food was served shortly after noon and local crafters will demonstrate their work at the park throughout the day.

Headwaters Community Day Festival at Elk Knob

Cloggers performed at the Headwaters Community Day Festival at Elk Knob.
Headwaters Community Day Festival at Elk Knob

Attendees could take a horse drawn carriage ride at the Headwaters Community Day Festival at Elk Knob.
  

