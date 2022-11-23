Hallelujah Chorus.jpg

A Holiday Scholarship Concert finale performance of the Hallelujah Chorus.

 Photo submitted

On Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m., Appalachian State University’s Hayes School of Music presents its 30th Holiday Scholarship Concert — and the last one for Dr. Stephen Hopkins, Director of Choral Activities at App State, who has organized the concert since its beginning.

Over the past 29 years, the concert has raised more than $250,000 in music scholarships through ticket sales and the generosity of sponsors, helping thousands of App State students transform their passion for music into a profession for life.

jpg

Dr. Stephen Hopkins (concert coordinator) and Dean James Douthit.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.